Ministry Of Defence Invites Tender for Construction of Community Hall at Khongdei Shimphung Village - 2024_ARMY_683135_1

Ministry Of Defence requests a proposal for the tender for the
construction of community hall at khongdei shimphung village, senapati district, manipur
Reference No: 2024_ARMY_683135_1
Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Defence
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 15.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 30.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 09-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-11-2024
Opening Date: 02-12-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Senapati, Manipur, India
Contact Person (Optional): CO, 110 Engr Regt
Contact Address: 110 Engr Regt Leimakong Military Station