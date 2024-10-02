Ministry of Defence Invites Tender for Construction of Foot Suspension Bridge Near Kinlam Sokong, Sikki River - 2024_ARMY_677269_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Foot Suspension Bridge Near Kinlam Sokong, Sikki River and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Defence.

About Ministry Of Defence

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is charged with coordinating and supervising all agencies and functions of the government relating directly to national security and the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the ceremonial commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the country. The Ministry of Defence provides policy framework and resources to the armed forces to discharge their responsibility in the context of the defence of the country. The Indian Armed Forces (including Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy) and Indian Coast Guard under the Ministry of Defence are primarily responsible for ensuring the territorial integrity of India.

Construction of Foot Suspension Bridge Near Kinlam Sokong, Sikki River.

Reference No: 2024_ARMY_677269_1

Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Defence

Brief: constr of foot suspension bridge near kinlam sokong, sikki river at tadadege village, district shi yomi, arunachal pradesh

Description: constr of foot suspension bridge near kinlam sokong, sikki river at tadadege village, district shi yomi, arunachal pradesh 791003 : village tadadege, dist shi yomi arunachal pradesh open tender ihq of mod (army)-(oscc)||eastern comd-ihq of mod (army)-(oscc)||corps 1-eastern comd-ihq of mod (army)-(oscc)||div a-corps1-eastern comd-ihq of mod

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

EMD: INR 1.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 100.00

Start Date of Document Collection: 28-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 07-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 07-10-2024

Opening Date: 07-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Location 1: Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Person (Optional): COMMANDING OFFICER 9 GRENADIERS (MEWAR)

Contact Address: 9 GRENADIERS(MEWAR) PIN 910809 C/O 99 APO