Ministry Of Defence Invites Tender for Construction of Futsal Court at Tuting (ap) - 2024_ARMY_675314_1
About Ministry Of Defence
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is charged with coordinating and supervising all agencies and functions of the government relating directly to national security and the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the ceremonial commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the country. The Ministry of Defence provides policy framework and resources to the armed forces to discharge their responsibility in the context of the defence of the country. The Indian Armed Forces (including Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy) and Indian Coast Guard under the Ministry of Defence are primarily responsible for ensuring the territorial integrity of India.
About Tender
Ministry Of Defence requests a proposal for the tender for the
Construction of Futsal Court at Tuting (ap)
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_ARMY_675314_1
Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Defence
Brief: Construction of Futsal Court at Tuting (ap)
Description: constr of futsal court 791105 : tuting
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 40.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 80.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 19-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-09-2024
Opening Date: 30-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): MAJ SS ANNA
Contact Address: ARMY CAMP TUTING