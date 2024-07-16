Ministry Of Defence Invites Tender for Supply And Construction Of 02 X Mt Shed - 2024_ARMY_665760_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply And Construction Of 02 X Mt Shed and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Defence.
Supply And Construction Of 02 X Mt Shed.
Reference No: 2024_ARMY_665760_1
Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Defence
Brief: Supply And Construction Of 02 X Mt Shed
Description: supply and construction of 02 x mt shed 914103 : 103 engineer regiment
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 27.20 Lacs
EMD: INR 81.60 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 13-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 20-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 20-07-2024
Opening Date: 20-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dinjan, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): COMMANDING OFFICER
Contact Address: 103 ENGINEER REGIMENT