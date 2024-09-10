Ministry Of Defence Invites Tender for Supply and Construction of Community Shed at Changliang Village - 2024_ARMY_672852_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply and Construction of Community Shed (25m x 15m) at Changliang Village and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Defence.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Supply and Construction of Community Shed (25m x 15m) at Changliang Village and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Ministry Of Defence.

About Ministry Of Defence

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is charged with coordinating and supervising all agencies and functions of the government relating directly to national security and the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the ceremonial commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the country. The Ministry of Defence provides policy framework and resources to the armed forces to discharge their responsibility in the context of the defence of the country. The Indian Armed Forces (including Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy) and Indian Coast Guard under the Ministry of Defence are primarily responsible for ensuring the territorial integrity of India.

About Tender

Ministry Of Defence requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply and Construction of Community Shed (25m x 15m) at Changliang Village

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMY_672852_1

Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Defence

Brief: Supply and Construction of Community Shed (25m x 15m) at Changliang Village

Description: supply and construction of community shed (25m x 15m) at changliang village 792001 : tezu

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 1.20 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 28-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 28-09-2024

Opening Date: 30-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Commanding Officer

Contact Address: 4 MADRAS (WL), Opposite to Lohit Valley School, Tezu, Lohit District, Arunachal Pradesh

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.