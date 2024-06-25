Ministry Of Home Affairs Invites Tender for Providing And Fixing Of Essential Supply To Type-Iii - 2024_BSF_813062_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Providing And Fixing Of Essential Supply To Type-Iii and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Home Affairs.

About Ministry Of Home Affairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs (IAST: Gṛha Mantrālaya), or simply the Home Ministry, is a ministry of the Government of India. It is mainly responsible for the maintenance of internal security and domestic policy. It is headed by Minister of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is also the cadre controlling authority for the Indian Police Service (IPS), DANIPS and DANICS. Police-I Division of the ministry is the cadre controlling authority in respect of the Indian Police Service; whereas, the UT Division is the administrative division for DANIPS.

About Tender

Ministry Of Home Affairs requests a proposal for the Providing And Fixing Of Essential Supply To Type-Iii (New) Qtrs Of Ftr Hq Bsf Guwahati.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BSF_813062_1

Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Home Affairs

Brief: Providing And Fixing Of Essential Supply To Type-Iii (New) Qtrs Of Ftr Hq Bsf Guwahati.

Description: 03/nit/ftr ghty/engg (e)/2024-25 781017 : ftr hq bsf guwahati patgaon 781017

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

EMD: INR 6.44 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 22-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 02-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-07-2024

Opening Date: 03-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): AE ELECT FTR HQ BSF GUWAHATI

Contact Address: FTR HQ BSF GUWAHATI PATGAON 781017

