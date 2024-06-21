Ministry Of Home Affairs Invites Tender for Renovation/Up-Gradation - 2024_BSF_812539_5

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Renovation/Up-Gradation Of 01 Nos 120 Men Barrack At 19 Bn Bsf Alamganj and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Home Affairs.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (IAST: Gṛha Mantrālaya), or simply the Home Ministry, is a ministry of the Government of India. It is mainly responsible for the maintenance of internal security and domestic policy. It is headed by Minister of Home Affairs.
The Ministry of Home Affairs is also the cadre controlling authority for the Indian Police Service (IPS), DANIPS and DANICS. Police-I Division of the ministry is the cadre controlling authority in respect of the Indian Police Service; whereas, the UT Division is the administrative division for DANIPS.
Ministry Of Home Affairs requests a Renovation/Up-Gradation Of 01 Nos 120 Men Barrack At 19 Bn Bsf Alamganj Under Shq Bsf Dhubri.
Reference No: 2024_BSF_812539_5
Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Home Affairs
Brief: Renovation/Up-Gradation Of 01 Nos 120 Men Barrack At 19 Bn Bsf Alamganj Under Shq Bsf Dhubri (Composite Tender). 783301 : Shq Bsf Dhubri
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 26.48 Lacs
EMD: INR 52.96 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 20-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 01-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 01-07-2024
Opening Date: 03-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Dy Commandant(Works)
Contact Address: Dy Commandant(Works), Ftr HQ BSF Guwahati, Patgaon, Assam