Ministry Of Home Affairs Invites Tender for Renovation/Up-Gradation - 2024_BSF_812539_5

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Renovation/Up-Gradation Of 01 Nos 120 Men Barrack At 19 Bn Bsf Alamganj and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Home Affairs.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides Renovation/Up-Gradation Of 01 Nos 120 Men Barrack At 19 Bn Bsf Alamganj and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Ministry Of Home Affairs.

About Ministry Of Home Affairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs (IAST: Gṛha Mantrālaya), or simply the Home Ministry, is a ministry of the Government of India. It is mainly responsible for the maintenance of internal security and domestic policy. It is headed by Minister of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is also the cadre controlling authority for the Indian Police Service (IPS), DANIPS and DANICS. Police-I Division of the ministry is the cadre controlling authority in respect of the Indian Police Service; whereas, the UT Division is the administrative division for DANIPS.

About Tender

Ministry Of Home Affairs requests a Renovation/Up-Gradation Of 01 Nos 120 Men Barrack At 19 Bn Bsf Alamganj Under Shq Bsf Dhubri.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BSF_812539_5

Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Home Affairs

Brief: Renovation/Up-Gradation Of 01 Nos 120 Men Barrack At 19 Bn Bsf Alamganj Under Shq Bsf Dhubri (Composite Tender). 783301 : Shq Bsf Dhubri

Description: renovation/up-gradation of 01 nos 120 men barrack at 19 bn bsf alamganj under shq bsf dhubri (composite tender). 783301 : shq bsf dhubri

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 26.48 Lacs

EMD: INR 52.96 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 01-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 01-07-2024

Opening Date: 03-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Dy Commandant(Works)

Contact Address: Dy Commandant(Works), Ftr HQ BSF Guwahati, Patgaon, Assam

Disclaimer: Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.