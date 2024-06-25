Ministry Of Home Affairs Invites Tender for Repair And Maintenance Of Ug Cable - 2024_BSF_813055_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Repair And Maintenance Of Ug Cable For Providing Of Essential Power Supply and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Home Affairs.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (IAST: Gṛha Mantrālaya), or simply the Home Ministry, is a ministry of the Government of India. It is mainly responsible for the maintenance of internal security and domestic policy. It is headed by Minister of Home Affairs.
The Ministry of Home Affairs is also the cadre controlling authority for the Indian Police Service (IPS), DANIPS and DANICS. Police-I Division of the ministry is the cadre controlling authority in respect of the Indian Police Service; whereas, the UT Division is the administrative division for DANIPS.
Ministry Of Home Affairs requests a proposal for the Providing And Fixing Of Essential Supply To Type-Iii (New) Qtrs Of Ftr Hq Bsf Guwahati.
Reference No: 2024_BSF_813055_1
Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Home Affairs
Brief: Repair And Maintenance Of Ug Cable For Providing Of Essential Power Supply For Dig (Medical) Office At Ftr Hq Bsf Guwahati.
Description: 02/nit/ftrghty/engg(e)/2024-25 781017 : ftr hq bsf guwahati patgaon 781017
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 6.86 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 22-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 02-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 02-07-2024
Opening Date: 03-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): AE ELECT FTR HQ BSF GUWAHATI
Contact Address: FTR HQ BSF GUWAHATI PATGAON 781017