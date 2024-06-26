Ministry Of Power Invites Tender for Supply Of 3 Nos. 145 Kv Sf 6 Circuit Breakers - 2024_BSF_813062_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply Of 3 Nos. 145 Kv Sf 6 Circuit Breakers And installation, Testing & Commissioning and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Power.
The Ministry of Power is an Indian government ministry. The current Union Cabinet Minister is Manohar Lal Khattar. The ministry is charged with overseeing electricity production and infrastructure development, including generation, transmission, and delivery, as well as maintenance projects.
The ministry acts as a liaison between the central government and state electricity operations, as well as with the private sector. The ministry also oversees rural electrification projects.
Ministry of Power requests a proposal for the Supply Of 3 Nos. 145 Kv Sf 6 Circuit Breakers And installation, Testing & Commissioning Of 01 No 145 | Quantity | 3 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4999684
Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Power
Brief: Corrigendum : Supply Of 3 Nos. 145 Kv Sf 6 Circuit Breakers And installation, Testing & Commissioning Of 01 No 145 | Quantity | 3 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No
Description: supply of 3 nos. 145 kv sf 6 circuit breakers andinstallation, testing & commissioning of 01 no 145
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 47.42 Lacs
EMD: INR 94.85 Thousand
Document Fee: INR
Last Date for Submission: 09-07-2024
Opening Date: 09-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India
Contact Address: Ministry of Power NA