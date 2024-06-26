Ministry Of Power Invites Tender for Supply Of 3 Nos. 145 Kv Sf 6 Circuit Breakers - 2024_BSF_813062_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply Of 3 Nos. 145 Kv Sf 6 Circuit Breakers And installation, Testing & Commissioning and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Power.

About Ministry Of Power

The Ministry of Power is an Indian government ministry. The current Union Cabinet Minister is Manohar Lal Khattar. The ministry is charged with overseeing electricity production and infrastructure development, including generation, transmission, and delivery, as well as maintenance projects.

The ministry acts as a liaison between the central government and state electricity operations, as well as with the private sector. The ministry also oversees rural electrification projects.

About Tender

Ministry of Power requests a proposal for the Supply Of 3 Nos. 145 Kv Sf 6 Circuit Breakers And installation, Testing & Commissioning Of 01 No 145 | Quantity | 3 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4999684

Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Power

Brief: Corrigendum : Supply Of 3 Nos. 145 Kv Sf 6 Circuit Breakers And installation, Testing & Commissioning Of 01 No 145 | Quantity | 3 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: supply of 3 nos. 145 kv sf 6 circuit breakers andinstallation, testing & commissioning of 01 no 145

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 47.42 Lacs

EMD: INR 94.85 Thousand

Document Fee: INR

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: 09-07-2024

Opening Date: 09-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power NA

