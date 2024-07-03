Mizoram University Invites Tender for Supply Of Laboratory Chemicals And Glassware - GEM/2024/B/5110382

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Supply Of - Laboratory Chemicals And Glassware and other online tender notices published by the Mizoram University.

About Mizoram University

Mizoram University is a central university established on 2 July 2001, by the Mizoram University Act (2000) of the Parliament of India. The President of India is the official Visitor, and the Governor of Mizoram acts as the Chief Rector as per Mizoram University (Amendment) Bill, 2007.

About Tender

Mizoram University requests a proposal For tender for Supply Of - Laboratory Chemicals And Glassware | Quantity | 1 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5110382

Tendering Authority: Mizoram University

Description: - laboratory chemicals and glassware

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Document Fee: INR

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024

Opening Date: 22-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Aizwal, Mizoram, India

