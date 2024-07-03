Mizoram University Invites Tender for Supply Of Laboratory Chemicals And Glassware - GEM/2024/B/5110382

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Supply Of - Laboratory Chemicals And Glassware and other online tender notices published by the Mizoram University.
Mizoram University is a central university established on 2 July 2001, by the Mizoram University Act (2000) of the Parliament of India. The President of India is the official Visitor, and the Governor of Mizoram acts as the Chief Rector as per Mizoram University (Amendment) Bill, 2007.
Mizoram University requests a proposal For tender for Supply Of - Laboratory Chemicals And Glassware | Quantity | 1 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5110382
Tendering Authority: Mizoram University
Brief: Supply Of - Laboratory Chemicals And Glassware | Quantity | 1 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No
Description: - laboratory chemicals and glassware
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Document Fee: INR
/
Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024
Opening Date: 22-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Aizwal, Mizoram, India