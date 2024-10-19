MoHFW Invites Tender for Annual Rate Contract for Civil Works in the Nursing College and Hostel (old) Group ii - 2024_NES_831117_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Annual Rate Contract for Civil Works in the Nursing College and Hostel (old) Group ii and other online tender notices published by the Health And Family Welfare Department.
The Health & Family Welfare Department of Assam is one of the vital departments under the Govt of Assam and it is located at the Assam Secretariat Block-D, Dispur, Guwahati. For administrative convenience, the Health and Family Welfare Department of Assam has been categorized into two divisions – Health-A and Health-B. All hospitals and health institutions apart from the Medical and Nursing Colleges come under Health-A. Whereas all Medical Colleges and Nursing Colleges are under Health-B. The Department comprises of nine sub organizations/directorates – Director of Health Services, Director of Health Services (FW), Director of Medical Education, National Health Mission, AYUSH, Food and Drug Administration, Assam State AIDS Control Society, Assam State Blood Transfusion Council.
Ministry of Health And Family Welfare requests a proposal For the Tender for annual rate contract for civil works in the nursing college and hostel (old) group ii
Reference No: 2024_NES_831117_1
Tendering Authority: Ministry of Health And Family Welfare
Brief: annual rate contract for civil works in the nursing college and hostel (old) group ii
Description: annual rate contract for civil works in the nursing college and hostel (old) group ii 793018 : neigrihms, mawdiangdiang
Pre-Qualification Criteria: EMD, Affidavit, Registration, Manual, etc and all other related documents as per tender document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 25.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 50.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 17-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 04-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 04-11-2024
Opening Date: 05-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Person (Optional): DIRECTOR
Contact Address: NEIGRIHMS, MAWDIANGDIANG