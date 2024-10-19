MoHFW Invites Tender for Annual Rate Contract for Civil Works in the Nursing College and Hostel (old) Group ii - 2024_NES_831117_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Annual Rate Contract for Civil Works in the Nursing College and Hostel (old) Group ii and other online tender notices published by the Health And Family Welfare Department.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Annual Rate Contract for Civil Works in the Nursing College and Hostel (old) Group ii and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Health And Family Welfare Department.

About MoHFW

The Health & Family Welfare Department of Assam is one of the vital departments under the Govt of Assam and it is located at the Assam Secretariat Block-D, Dispur, Guwahati. For administrative convenience, the Health and Family Welfare Department of Assam has been categorized into two divisions – Health-A and Health-B. All hospitals and health institutions apart from the Medical and Nursing Colleges come under Health-A. Whereas all Medical Colleges and Nursing Colleges are under Health-B. The Department comprises of nine sub organizations/directorates – Director of Health Services, Director of Health Services (FW), Director of Medical Education, National Health Mission, AYUSH, Food and Drug Administration, Assam State AIDS Control Society, Assam State Blood Transfusion Council.

About Tender

Ministry of Health And Family Welfare requests a proposal For the Tender for annual rate contract for civil works in the nursing college and hostel (old) group ii

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NES_831117_1

Tendering Authority: Ministry of Health And Family Welfare

Brief: annual rate contract for civil works in the nursing college and hostel (old) group ii

Description: annual rate contract for civil works in the nursing college and hostel (old) group ii 793018 : neigrihms, mawdiangdiang

Pre-Qualification Criteria: EMD, Affidavit, Registration, Manual, etc and all other related documents as per tender document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 25.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 50.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 17-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 04-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 04-11-2024

Opening Date: 05-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DIRECTOR

Contact Address: NEIGRIHMS, MAWDIANGDIANG

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.