MoHUA Invites Tender for Construction of 2 Nos of R.c.c Drains at Biswanath Chariali - 2024_DHUA_38144_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of 2 Nos of R.c.c Drains at Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board and other online tender notices published by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of 2 Nos of R.c.c Drains at Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

About MoHUA

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is a government ministry in India that is responsible for urban development and housing in the country. The ministry was created in 1952 as the Ministry of Works, Housing, and Supply, and was later renamed as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation in 2004. In 2017, it was reconstituted as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with a broader mandate to focus on all aspects of urban development. The ministry is responsible for formulating and implementing policies and programs related to urban housing, urban planning, urban poverty alleviation, and urban infrastructure development. Some of the key initiatives and programs of the ministry include the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Smart Cities Mission, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs also works closely with state governments, urban local bodies, and other stakeholders to ensure coordinated and integrated development of urban areas in the country.

About Tender

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs requests a proposal for the Tenders for the construction of 2 nos of r.c.c drains at biswanath chariali municipal board under the scheme of infrastructure development in ulbs. (gr-ii).

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DHUA_38144_1

Tendering Authority: Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Brief: construction of 2 nos of r.c.c drains at biswanath chariali municipal board under the scheme of infrastructure development in ulbs. (gr-ii).

Description: construction of 2 nos of r.c.c drains at biswanath chariali municipal board under the scheme of infrastructure development in ulbs. (gr-ii) 784276 : biswanath charali

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 1.00 CR.

EMD: INR 2.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 12-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 12-08-2024

Opening Date: 13-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Chief Engineer, Technical Cell, Guwahati

Contact Address: O/O The Chief Engineer, Technical Cell, Guwahati-03

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.