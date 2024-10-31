MoRTH Invites Tender for Construction of Road of Bomdila-Nafra-Lada Section of NH-913 - 2024_MoRTH_824115_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Road from km 70.000 to km 113.000 (package-3) of Bomdila-Nafra-Lada Section of NH-913 and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways.

About MORTH

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is a ministry of the Government of India, that is the apex body for formulation and administration of the rules, regulations and laws relating to road transport, transport research and in also to increase the mobility and efficiency of the road transport system in India. Through its officers of Central Engineering Services (Roads) cadre it is responsible for the development of National Highways of the country. Road transport is a critical infrastructure for economic development of the country. It influences the pace, structure and pattern of development. In India, roads are used to transport over 60 percent of the total goods and 85 percent of the passenger traffic. Hence, development of this sector is of paramount importance for India and accounts for a significant part in the budget.

About Tender

Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways requests a proposal for the Tender For the construction of road from km 70.000 to km 113.000 (package-3) of bomdila-nafra-lada section of nh-913 (frontier highway) to intermediate lane on epc mode in the state of arunachal pradesh

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MoRTH_824115_1

Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways

Brief: corrigendum : construction of road from km 70.000 to km 113.000 (package-3) of bomdila-nafra-lada section of nh-913 (frontier highway) to intermediate lane on epc mode in the state of arunachal pradesh

Description: construction of road from km 70.000 to km 113.000 (package-3) of bomdila-nafra-lada section of nh-913 (frontier highway) to intermediate lane on epc mode in the state of arunachal pradesh 791111 : itanagar

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 793.89 CR.

EMD: INR 7.94 CR.

Document Fee: INR 80.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 05-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-11-2024

Opening Date: 27-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Regional Officer, Itanagar

Contact Address: Regional Office Itanagar Ministry of Road Transport and Highways House No 522 Milan Nagar Gutlung Tezpur Assam 784001

