MoRTH Invites Tender for Construction Of Road Of Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar - 2024_MoRTH_799801_1

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is a ministry of the Government of India, that is the apex body for formulation and administration of the rules, regulations and laws relating to road transport, transport research and in also to increase the mobility and efficiency of the road transport system in India. Through its officers of Central Engineering Services (Roads) cadre it is responsible for the development of National Highways of the country. Road transport is a critical infrastructure for economic development of the country. It influences the pace, structure and pattern of development. In India, roads are used to transport over 60 percent of the total goods and 85 percent of the passenger traffic. Hence, development of this sector is of paramount importance for India and accounts for a significant part in the budget.
Reference No: 2024_MoRTH_799801_1
Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways
Brief: Corrigendum : Construction Of Road From Km 35.58 To Km 81.40(Package-2) Of Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar Section Of Nh-913 (Frontier Highway) To Intermediate Lane On Epc Mode In The State Of Arunachal Pradesh.
Description: construction of road from km 35.58 to km 81.40(package-2) of kharsang-miao-vijaynagar section of nh-913 (frontier highway) to intermediate lane on epc mode in the state of arunachal pradesh 791111 : itanagar
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 753.34 CR.
EMD: INR 7.53 CR.
Document Fee: INR 80.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 09-03-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 03-04-2024
Last Date for Submission: 19-08-2024
Opening Date: 20-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Person (Optional): Regional Officer, Itanagar
Contact Address: House No. 522, Milan Nagar, Gutlung, Tezpur, Assam-784001