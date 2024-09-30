MoRTH Invites Tender for Short Term Maintenance Contract on Nh-502a Kmmttp Between Km 34.920 To Km 60.700 - 2024_MoRTH_827316_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Short Term Maintenance Contract on Nh-502a Kmmttp Between Km 34.920 To Km 60.700 and other online tender notices published by the Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways.

About MORTH

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is a ministry of the Government of India, that is the apex body for formulation and administration of the rules, regulations and laws relating to road transport, transport research and in also to increase the mobility and efficiency of the road transport system in India. Through its officers of Central Engineering Services (Roads) cadre it is responsible for the development of National Highways of the country. Road transport is a critical infrastructure for economic development of the country. It influences the pace, structure and pattern of development. In India, roads are used to transport over 60 percent of the total goods and 85 percent of the passenger traffic. Hence, development of this sector is of paramount importance for India and accounts for a significant part in the budget.

About Tender

Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways requests a proposal for Short Term Maintenance Contract on Nh-502a Kmmttp Between Km 34.920 To Km 60.700.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MoRTH_827316_1

Tendering Authority: Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways

Brief: short term maintenance contract on nh-502a kmmttp between km 34.920 to km 60.700 in the state of mizoram.

Description: short term maintenance contract on nh-502a kmmttp between km 34.920 to km 60.700 in the state of mizoram. 796891 : nh-502a kmmttp between km 34.920 to km 60.700open tenderministry of road transport and highways||ner and sardp-ne - morth||ro guwahati - morth||nh mizoram pwd-nh-section-aizawl - morth

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 1.99 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-10-2024

Opening Date: 15-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Aizwal, Mizoram, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer, PWD, Highway,Mizoram Aizawl,

Contact Address: Chief Engineer, PWD, Highway Office, Aizawl, Mizoram