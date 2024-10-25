MSRRDA Invites Tender for Construction of 55 Roads Including their Maintenance for Five Years - Chassad Kamjong to Kachoupung-2024_CESQC_136304_55

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of 55 Roads Including their Maintenance for Five Years - Chassad Kamjong to Kachoupung and other online tender notices published by the Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency.
The Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency (MSRRDA) is part of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in the Government of Manipur.
Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of 55 Roads Including their Maintenance for Five Years - Chassad Kamjong to Kachoupung
Reference No: 2024_CESQC_136304_55
Tendering Authority: Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency
Brief: Construction of 55 roads including their maintenance for five years - mrl01-chassad kamjong to kachoupung
Description: mn09243 795001 : as per tender document
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Estimated Cost: INR 7.86 CR.
EMD: INR 15.73 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 08-11-2024
Opening Date: 11-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India
Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer, RED/MSRRDA.
Contact Address: 4th Floor Secured Office Building, A.T. Line, North A.O.C. Imphal, Manipur.