MSRRDA Invites Tender for Road Work - t06-u. Sapermeina to Pangmol - 2024_CESQC_136304_62

About MSRRDA
The Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency (MSRRDA) is part of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in the Government of Manipur.
About Tender
Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency requests a proposal for the tenders for the Road Work - t06-u. Sapermeina to Pangmol
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_CESQC_136304_62
Tendering Authority: Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency
Brief: Road Work - t06-u. Sapermeina to Pangmol
Description: mn06511 795001 : as per tender document
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 5.17 CR.
EMD: INR 10.35 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 19-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 14-10-2024
Opening Date: 15-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer, RED/MSRRDA.
Contact Address: 4th Floor Secured Office Building, A.T. Line, North A.O.C. Imphal, Manipur.