Municipal Corporation Invites Tender for Construction Of Aspirational Public Toilet

About Municipal Corporation

About Tender

Municipal Corporation requests a proposal for the tender for Construction Of Aspirational Public Toilet At Biswanth Chariali Municipal Area.

Tender Details

Tendering Authority: Municipal Corporation

Brief: Construction Of Aspirational Public Toilet At Biswanth Chariali Municipal Area.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 15.00 Lacs

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: Refer Document

Opening Date: 30-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Biswanath, Assam, India

