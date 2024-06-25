Municipal Corporation Invites Tender for Construction Of Aspirational Public Toilet

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Aspirational Public Toilet At Biswanth Chariali Municipal Area and other online tender notices published by the Municipal Corporation.
A municipal corporation is the legal term for a local governing body, including cities, counties, towns, townships, charter townships, villages, and boroughs. The term can also be used to describe municipally owned corporations.
Municipal Corporation requests a proposal for the tender for Construction Of Aspirational Public Toilet At Biswanth Chariali Municipal Area.
Tendering Authority: Municipal Corporation
Brief: Construction Of Aspirational Public Toilet At Biswanth Chariali Municipal Area.
Estimated Cost: INR 15.00 Lacs
Last Date for Submission: Refer Document
Opening Date: 30-06-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Biswanath, Assam, India