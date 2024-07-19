Municipal Corporation Invites Tender for Construction Of Paver Road - 2024_GMC_38060_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Paver Road On The Embankment For Movement Of Heavy Motor Vehicles Leading From Fstp To Gerons Project Site and other online tender notices published by the Municipal Corporation.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction Of Paver Road On The Embankment For Movement Of Heavy Motor Vehicles Leading From Fstp To Gerons Project Site and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Municipal Corporation
A municipal corporation is the legal term for a local governing body, including cities, counties, towns, townships, charter townships, villages, and boroughs. The term can also be used to describe municipally owned corporations.
Municipal Corporation requests a proposal for the tender for Construction Of Paver Road On The Embankment For Movement Of Heavy Motor Vehicles Leading From Fstp To Gerons Project Site.
Reference No: 2024_GMC_38060_1
Tendering Authority: Municipal Corporation
Brief: Construction Of Paver Road On The Embankment For Movement Of Heavy Motor Vehicles Leading From Fstp To Gerons Project Site
Description: construction of paver road on the embankment for movement of heavy motor vehicles leading from fstp to gerons project site. 781006 : guwahati
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 49.36 Lacs
EMD: INR 98.72 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Contact: /
Start Date of Document Collection: 17-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 07-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 07-08-2024
Opening Date: 07-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): THE COMMISSIONER, GMC
Contact Address: OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER, GMC,GANESHGURI, GHY-05