Municipal Corporation Invites Tender for O and M of Mrf and Rts at Adabari for a Period of 5 years - 2024_GMC_39508_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the O and M of Mrf and Rts at Adabari for a Period of 5 years, under Gmc and other online tender notices published by the Municipal Corporation.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the O and M of Mrf and Rts at Adabari for a Period of 5 years, under Gmc and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Municipal Corporation

About Municipal Corporation

A municipal corporation is the legal term for a local governing body, including cities, counties, towns, townships, charter townships, villages, and boroughs. The term can also be used to describe municipally owned corporations.

About Tender

Municipal Corporation requests a proposal for the tender for

o and m of mrf and rts at adabari for a period of 5 years, under gmc.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_GMC_39508_1

Tendering Authority: Municipal Corporation

Brief: corrigendum : o and m of mrf and rts at adabari for a period of 5 years, under gmc.

Description: o and m of mrf and rts at adabari for a period of 5 years, under gmc. 781006 : guwahati

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Get Finance For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 05-11-2024

Opening Date: 05-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Commissioner,GMC

Contact Address: Office of the Commissioner, GMC, Dispur-Ganeshguri, Guwahati-781006

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.