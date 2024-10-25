Municipal Corporation Invites Tender for O and M of Mrf and Rts at Adabari for a Period of 5 years - 2024_GMC_39508_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the O and M of Mrf and Rts at Adabari for a Period of 5 years, under Gmc and other online tender notices published by the Municipal Corporation.
Municipal Corporation requests a proposal for the tender for
o and m of mrf and rts at adabari for a period of 5 years, under gmc.
Reference No: 2024_GMC_39508_1
Tendering Authority: Municipal Corporation
Description: o and m of mrf and rts at adabari for a period of 5 years, under gmc. 781006 : guwahati
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Contact: /
Start Date of Document Collection: 01-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 05-11-2024
Opening Date: 05-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Commissioner,GMC
Contact Address: Office of the Commissioner, GMC, Dispur-Ganeshguri, Guwahati-781006