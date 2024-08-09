NBCC Invites Tender for annual operation and maintenance of civil installation, electrical installation, specialized e and m equipment - NBCC/REDivision/Agartala/NIT/2024/17

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for annual operation and maintenance of civil installation, electrical installation, specialized e and m equipment and other online tender notices published by the National Building Construction Corporation Limited.

About NBCC

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India & Overseas, the Company is organized into three market focused segments : PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) & RE (Real Estate).

About Tender

National Building Construction Corporation Limited for annual operation and maintenance of civil installation, electrical installation, specialized e and m equipment.

Tender Details

Reference No: NBCC/REDivision/Agartala/NIT/2024/17

Tendering Authority: National Building Construction Corporation Limited

Brief: retender for annual operation and maintenance of civil installation, electrical installation, specialized e and m equipment such as service lift, housekeeping, special repair civil, e and m and round the clock security services at commercial complex, jackson gate, agartala

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 56.73 Lacs

EMD: INR 56.73 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 2.95 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 16-08-2024

Opening Date: 16-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India