NBCC Invites Tender for Construction Of Boundary Wall For Permanent Campus Of Nit Sikkim At Dungdung, Khamdong , East Sikkim - Boundary - 2024_NBCC_759643_1

About NBCC

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India & Overseas, the Company is organized into three market focused segments : PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) & RE (Real Estate).

About Tender

National Building Construction Corporation Limited for Construction Of Boundary Wall For Permanent Campus Of Nit Sikkim At Dungdung, Khamdong , East Sikkim - Boundary.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NBCC_759643_1

Tendering Authority: National Building Construction Corporation Limited

Brief: Construction Of Boundary Wall For Permanent Campus Of Nit Sikkim At Dungdung, Khamdong , East Sikkim - Boundary With Rcc And Brick Work Structure With Blade Wire At Top Chain Link Fencing With Blade Wire At Top

Description: construction of boundary wall for permanent campus of nit sikkim at dungdung, khamdong , east sikkim 737138 : dungdung khamdong east sikkimopen tender national buildings construction corporation limited||nbccl-ed-vi, agartala, tripura

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 12.42 CR.

EMD: INR 12.42 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 26-06-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 18-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-06-2024

Opening Date: 26-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CGM, SBG (NER), NBCC

Contact Address: Office of the CGM (Engg.), SBG-Head SBG-NER, NBCC (I) Ltd., NBCC House, West End Block Housefed Complex Dispur Guwahati 781006 Assam