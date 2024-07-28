NBCC Invites Tender for construction of phase-b work at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Unakoti distt. Tripura - 2024_NBCC_765344_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for construction of phase-b work at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Unakoti distt. Tripura and other online tender notices published by the National Building Construction Corporation Limited.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for construction of phase-b work at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Unakoti distt. Tripura and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Building Construction Corporation Limited.
NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India & Overseas, the Company is organized into three market focused segments : PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) & RE (Real Estate).
National Building Construction Corporation Limited for construction of phase-b work at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Unakoti distt. Tripura.
Reference No: 2024_NBCC_765344_1
Tendering Authority: National Building Construction Corporation Limited
Brief: construction of phase-b work at jawahar navodaya vidyalaya at unakoti distt. (tripura)
Description: construction of phase-b work at jawahar navodaya vidyalaya at unakoti distt. (tripura) 799263 : unakoti tripura open tender national buildings construction corporation limited||nbccl-ed-vi, agartala, tripura
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 11.06 CR.
EMD: INR 11.06 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 25-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 09-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 30-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 09-08-2024
Opening Date: 09-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Unakoti, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): CGM SBG NER NBCC
Contact Address: SBG-Head SBG-NER, NBCC (I) Ltd., NBCC House, West End Block, Housefed Complex, Dispur, Guwahati 781006 (Assam)