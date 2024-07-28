NBCC Invites Tender for construction of phase-b work at jawahar navodaya vidyalaya in west garo hills - 2024_NBCC_765346_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for construction of phase-b work at jawahar navodaya vidyalaya in west garo hills and other online tender notices published by the National Building Construction Corporation Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for construction of phase-b work at jawahar navodaya vidyalaya in west garo hills and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Building Construction Corporation Limited.

About NBCC

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India & Overseas, the Company is organized into three market focused segments : PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) & RE (Real Estate).

About Tender

National Building Construction Corporation Limited for construction of phase-b work at jawahar navodaya vidyalaya in west garo hills.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NBCC_765346_1

Tendering Authority: National Building Construction Corporation Limited

Brief: construction of phase-b work at jawahar navodaya vidyalaya in west garo hills dist

Description: construction of phase-b work at jawahar navodaya vidyalaya in west garo hills dist., meghalaya 794109 : west garo hills meghalayaopen tender national buildings construction corporation limited||nbccl-ed-vi, agartala, tripura

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 9.18 CR.

EMD: INR 9.18 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 25-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 30-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-08-2024

Opening Date: 14-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CGM SBG NER NBCC

Contact Address: SBG-Head SBG-NER, NBCC (I) Ltd., NBCC House, West End Block, Housefed Complex, Dispur, Guwahati 781006 Assam