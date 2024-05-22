NBCC Invites Tender for Planning, Designing And Execution Of Interior Work For Sitting Of Siic At Rdsde Kanpur And Iie Guwahati - 2024_NBCC_757114_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Planning, Designing And Execution Of Interior Work For Sitting Of Siic At Rdsde Kanpur And Iie Guwahati and other online tender notices published by the National Building Construction Corporation Limited.

About NBCC

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise. With operations spreading across India & Overseas, the Company is organized into three market focused segments : PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) & RE (Real Estate).

About Tender

National Building Construction Corporation Limited for Planning, Designing And Execution Of Interior Work For Sitting Of Siic At Rdsde Kanpur And Iie Guwahati.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NBCC_757114_1

Tendering Authority: National Building Construction Corporation Limited

Brief: Planning, Designing And Execution Of Interior Work For Sitting Of Siic At Rdsde Kanpur And Iie Guwahati - Civil And Interior, Electrical, Fa And Pa System, Ac Work, It Works Furniture Etc

Description: planning, designing and execution of interior work for sitting of siic at rdsde kanpur and iie guwahati 208022 : nsdc kanpur and guwahatiopen tender national buildings construction corporation limited

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.88 CR.

EMD: INR 3.88 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 21-05-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 28-05-2024

Last Date for Submission: 28-05-2024

Opening Date: 28-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Location 2: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CEO, NBCC SERVICES LIMITED

Contact Address: OFFICE OF THE CEO, NBCC SERVICES LIMITED, NBCC CENTRE, GF, OKHLA PHASE 1 NEW DELHI