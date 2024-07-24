NEC Invites Tender for Construction Of Boundary Wall - 2024_NEC_310677_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Boundary Wall Around Booster Pump At Tirap Colliery and other online tender notices published by North Eastern Coalfields.

About North Eastern Coalfields

North Eastern Coalfields is a unit of Coal India Limited, which has its headquarters in Margherita in Assam. The unit came into existence in 1975 after nationalization of coal mines in India. It took over the private mines operating in the Northeastern states of India and at present has mines operating in states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. At present there are five working mines – three underground and two opencast mines.

About Tender

North Eastern Coalfields requests a proposal for the Construction Of Boundary Wall Around Booster Pump At Tirap Colliery.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NEC_310677_1

Tendering Authority: North Eastern Coalfields

Brief: Construction Of Boundary Wall Around Booster Pump At Tirap Colliery

Description: construction of boundary wall around booster pump at tirap colliery 786182 : tirap

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 5.14 Lacs

EMD: INR 6.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 31-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 31-07-2024

Opening Date: 02-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): General Manager

Contact Address: Office of the General Manager, NEC, CIL, Margherita

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.