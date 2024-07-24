NEC Invites Tender for Repairing Of Boundary Wall - 2024_NEC_313033_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repairing Of Boundary Wall At Blow No. L-83 At Tirap Colliery and other online tender notices published by North Eastern Coalfields.
North Eastern Coalfields is a unit of Coal India Limited, which has its headquarters in Margherita in Assam. The unit came into existence in 1975 after nationalization of coal mines in India. It took over the private mines operating in the Northeastern states of India and at present has mines operating in states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. At present there are five working mines – three underground and two opencast mines.
North Eastern Coalfields requests a proposal for the Repairing Of Boundary Wall At Blow No. L-83 At Tirap Colliery.
Reference No: 2024_NEC_313033_1
Tendering Authority: North Eastern Coalfields
Brief: Repairing Of Boundary Wall At Blow No. L-83 At Tirap Colliery
Description: repairing of boundary wall at blow no. l-83 at tirap colliery 786182 : tirap
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 3.85 Lacs
EMD: INR 4.90 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 22-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 03-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 03-08-2024
Opening Date: 05-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): General Manager
Contact Address: Office of the General Manager, NEC, CIL, Margherita