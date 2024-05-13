NFR Invites Tender for Balance Work Of 3 Nos. Major Bridges In Rcc Substructure For Bridge No. 166 Span (10x30.50 M Composite Girder) - CE-CON-DK-MB-2024-03

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Balance Work Of 3 Nos. Major Bridges In Rcc Substructure For Bridge No. 166 Span (10x30.50 M Composite Girder) and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway

About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Balance Work Of 3 Nos. Major Bridges In Rcc Substructure For Bridge No. 166 Span (10x30.50 M Composite Girder) .

Tender Details

Reference No: CE-CON-DK-MB-2024-03

Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway

Brief: Balance Work Of 3 Nos. Major Bridges In Rcc Substructure For Bridge No. 166 Span (10x30.50 M Composite Girder), Br. No. 168 Span (6x30.50 M Composite Girder) & Br. No. 171 Span (8x30.5m Composite Girder) And Construction Of 6 Nos. Major Bridges On Pile Foundation In Rcc Substructure & Superstructure As Per Rdso's Drawing For Br. No. 175 Span (1x30.50 M Composite Girder), Br. No. 179 Span (1x30.50 M Composite Girder), Br. No. 181 Span (1x18.30 M Composite Girder), Br. No. 183 Span (1x18.30 M Composite Girder), Br. No. 188 Span (5x76.20m Open Web Steel Girder) & Br. No.191 Span (3x30.5m Composite Girder) And Earthwork In Approach Banks/Guide Bunds, Protection & Other Related Works Between Proposed Stations Pherima & Zubza In Connection With Dimapur (Dhansiri)- Kohima (Zubza) New Bg Railway Line Project.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 138.91 CR.

EMD: INR 70.95 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 12-06-2024

Opening Date: 12-06-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India

Location 2: Kohima, Nagaland, India