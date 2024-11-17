Tenders

NFR Invites Tender for Construction of New Goods Lead Lines Towards Lmg End, New Stabling Lines - GSU-GHY-05-2024

Northeast Frontier Railway is Inviting Tender for Construction of New Goods Lead Lines Towards Lmg End, New Stabling Lines.
About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon,  Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Construction of New Goods Lead Lines Towards Lmg End, New Stabling Lines.

Tender Details

Reference No: GSU-GHY-05-2024

Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway

Brief: at ngc- construction of new goods lead lines towards lmg end, new stabling lines in addition to existing 5 nos. stabling lines, coaching lines 3 nos., shunting neck lines on ghy end, slewing of south lines, track connection within pit line and sick line, diversion of drain, construction/extension of minor bridges, earthwork, etc. in connection with ngc yard remodeling work (composite tender)

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 34.27 CR.    

EMD: INR 18.64 Lacs    

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 26-11-2024

Opening Date: 26-11-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Lumding, Assam, India

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.
