NFR Invites Tender for Custom Bid For Services - Day To Day Maintenance Of Running Room At Murkongselek - GEM/2024/B/4993416

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Custom Bid For Services - Day To Day Maintenance Of Running Room At Murkongselek and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Custom Bid For Services - Day To Day Maintenance Of Running Room At Murkongselek and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Northeast Frontier Railway

About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Custom Bid For Services - Day To Day Maintenance Of Running Room At Murkongselek.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4993416

Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway

Brief: Custom Bid For Services - Day To Day Maintenance Of Running Room At Murkongselek Including The Work Of Cleaning Beautification And Gardening Watch And Ward Round The Clock Supply Of Newspapers Washing Of Linens Meal Cooking Preparation And Serving For A Period Of Two Years.- Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: cleaning beautification and gardening watch and wardround the clock supply of newspapers washing of linensmeal cooking preparation and serving fo..

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 84.66 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.69 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 24-06-2024

Opening Date: 24-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Railways Indian Railways