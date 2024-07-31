NFR Invites Tender for day to day maintenance of running rooms at lmg, shtt, mbo and cpk running room - EL-LM-24-25-OP-16

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for day to day maintenance of running rooms at lmg, shtt, mbo and cpk running room and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway

About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for day to day maintenance of running rooms at lmg, shtt, mbo and cpk running room.

Tender Details

Reference No: EL-LM-24-25-OP-16

Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway

Brief: day to day maintenance of running rooms at lmg, shtt, mbo and cpk running room including the work of cleaning, gardening/ beautification of garden area, meal preparation and serving, collection, washing, distribution of linen, provision of caretaker and crew call men for a period of 03 years (1095 days)

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.30 CR.

EMD: INR 3.15 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 16-08-2024

Opening Date: 16-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Lumding, Assam, India