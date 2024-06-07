NFR Invites Tender for Development Of Goods Circulating Area, Approach Road, Labor And Merchant Room Along With Goods Office-1 - 03-TSK-ENGG-27-2024

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Development Of Goods Circulating Area, Approach Road, Labor And Merchant Room Along With Goods Office-1 and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Development Of Goods Circulating Area, Approach Road, Labor And Merchant Room Along With Goods Office-1 and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Northeast Frontier Railway

About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Development Of Goods Circulating Area, Approach Road, Labor And Merchant Room Along With Goods Office-1.

Tender Details

Reference No: 03-TSK-ENGG-27-2024

Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway

Brief: At Nam: Development Of Goods Circulating Area, Approach Road, Labor And Merchant Room Along With Goods Office-1. Railway May Ask The Agency To Provide All The Necessary Architectural Support Required For The Work. No Separate Payment Shall Be Made To Contractor For This Purpose. 2. In Case New Plans And Elevations As Proposed By The Architect Are Adopted For The Construction Of The Any Building, Structural Design And Drawing Duly Proof Checked By Iit/Nit/Reputed Govt. Engineering College As Per The Requirement To The Railway. No Payment Shall Be Made To Contractor For This Purpose Separately. 3. Railway May Ask The Agency To Prepare Detailed Report Of The Execution Of The Work Duly Incorporating The Site Photographs, Aerial Videos, Field/Laboratory Reports Etc. 4. Railway May Ask The Agency To Arrange The Soil Investigation & Other Tests Found Necessary At The Time Of Execution For Which No Separate Payment Shall Be Made To Agency. 5. Railway May Ask The Agency To Execute The Works/Items Which Are Found Essential For The Completion Of The Work But Missing In Tender Schedule. Payment For Such Items Will Be Made Through Inclusion Of New Items & Variation(S).

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 5.82 CR.

EMD: INR 4.41 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 26-06-2024

Opening Date: 26-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India