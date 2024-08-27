NFR invites tender for execution of miscellaneous work in between km 34.50 to km 51.30, i.e., earthwork - CE-CON-BS-MIS-2024-06

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for execution of miscellaneous work in between km 34.50 to km 51.30, i.e., earthwork and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for execution of miscellaneous work in between km 34.50 to km 51.30, i.e., earthwork and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Northeast Frontier Railway

About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for execution of miscellaneous work in between km 34.50 to km 51.30, i.e., earthwork.

Tender Details

Reference No: CE-CON-BS-MIS-2024-06

Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway

Brief: execution of miscellaneous work in between km 34.50 to km 51.30, i.e., earthwork, construction of retaining wall /toe wall cum drain near slopes, formation, slope pitching & protection works near minor & major bridges, jungle cutting near formation/ yard/track, construction of toe drain, longitudinal & side drains in yard, cleaning of drains & disposal of slush, access ladder in hollow piers of major bridge & sump of minor bridge, mural /art painting on tunnel portals/ wall, station/ service buildings, major / minor bridge painting, horticulture & landscaping work, construction of goods circulating area at mualkhang & sairang yard, construction/rectification of flexible & rigid pavement approach roads and construction of community shed/hall at sairang yard, etc. in connection with construction of bairabi-sairang new bg rail line project (mizoram).

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 79.44 CR.

EMD: INR 41.22 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 01-10-2024

Opening Date: 01-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Mizoram, India