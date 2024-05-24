NFR Invites Tender for Extension Of Shunting Neck And Provision Of One Additional Full Length Parcel Handling Line - LMG-ENGG-74-2024

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Extension Of Shunting Neck And Provision Of One Additional Full Length Parcel Handling Line and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Extension Of Shunting Neck And Provision Of One Additional Full Length Parcel Handling Line and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Northeast Frontier Railway.

About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal.Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways. Various departments namely engineering, mechanical, electrical, signal & telecom, operations, commercial, safety, accounts, security, personal and medical are headed by a Senior Administrative Grade / Higher Administrative Grade officer, provide technical and operational support to the divisions in train operations. Another division is being to be set up in Silchar by bifurcating Lumding division.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Extension Of Shunting Neck And Provision Of One Additional Full Length Parcel Handling Line.

Tender Details

Reference No: LMG-ENGG-74-2024

Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway

Brief: Extension Of Shunting Neck And Provision Of One Additional Full Length Parcel Handling Line At Agtl The Jurisdiction Of Aden/Agtl

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.93 CR.

EMD: INR 2.96 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 17-06-2024

Opening Date: 17-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Lumding, Assam, India