NFR Invites Tender for Project Management Services for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Epc) - CE-CON-LTD-PMS-2024-04

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Project Management Services for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Epc)and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Project Management Services for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Epc) and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Northeast Frontier Railway

About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Project Management Services for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Epc).

Tender Details

Reference No: CE-CON-LTD-PMS-2024-04

Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway

Brief: project management services for the engineering, procurement and construction (epc) contracts & other works contracts (item rate contracts)for doubling of track between lumding(191.130 km) (including) and furkating stations (including)up to km 331.138(140 km) including electrification & signalling works in connection with lumding -tinsukia jn - dibrugarh doubling project of northeast frontier railway in the state of nagaland &assam

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 39.27 CR.

EMD: INR 21.14 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 19-12-2024

Opening Date: 19-12-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Nagaland, India

Location 2: Guwahati, Assam, India