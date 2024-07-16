NFR Invites Tender for Provision for Improvement of Goods Circulating Area, Approach Road Along with Labour and Merchant Room - 01-TSK-ENGG-38-2024

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Provision for Improvement of Goods Circulating Area, Approach Road Along with Labour and Merchant Room and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway
The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.
Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Provision for Improvement of Goods Circulating Area, Approach Road Along with Labour and Merchant Room.
Reference No: 01-TSK-ENGG-38-2024
Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway
Brief: At Ttb: Provision For Improvement Of Goods Circulating Area, Approach Road Along With Labour And Merchant Room.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 6.66 CR.
EMD: INR 4.83 Lacs
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 05-08-2024
Opening Date: 05-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India