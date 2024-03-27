NFR Invites Tender for Supply Of - Earthing Cable Complete 95 Sqmm As Per Attached Specification Document Axle - GEM/2024/B/4790677

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply Of - Earthing Cable Complete 95 Sqmm As Per Attached Specification Document Axle and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway
The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.
Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Supply Of - Earthing Cable Complete 95 Sqmm As Per Attached Specification Document Axle.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4790677
Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway
Brief: Supply Of - Earthing Cable Complete 95 Sqmm As Per Attached Specification Document Axle And Cover Bracket For Speed Sensor As Per Attached Specification Document M 16 Self Locking Washer For Lhb As Per Attached Specification Document Clip Assembly For Wheel As Per Attached Specification Document Earthing Cable Complete 70 Sqmm As Per Attached Specification Document Earthing Cable Complete 95 Sq Mm As Per Attached Specification Document Carbon Brush Assembly As Per Attached Specification Document Ruota Fronica Frequency Generator As Per Attached Specification Document M8x30 Mm Screwed With Spring Washer As Per Attached Specification Document M8x35 Mm Screwed With Spring Washer Make -Mi Or Similar As Per Attached Specification Document Push Type Flushing Valve As Per Attached Specification Document Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes
Description-:item 6 of the attached specification document , item 7 of theattached specification document , item 8 of the attachedspecification document , item 9 of the attached specificationdocument , item 10 of the attached specification document ,item 11 of the attached specification document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 15.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 16-04-2024
Opening Date: 16-04-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Hojai, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Address: Ministry of Railways Indian Railways