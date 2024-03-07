NFR Invites Tender for Supply of Items: Mcb 10amps Single Pole Detailed in Hojai, Assam - GEM/2024/B/4730539

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply of Items: Mcb 10amps Single Pole Detailed in Hojai, Assam and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway

About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Supply of Items: Mcb 10amps Single Pole Detailed in Hojai, Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4730539

Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway

Brief: Supply Of Items: Mcb 10amps Single Pole Detailed , 4sqmm 2 Core Copper Flexible Cable Detailed , Online Ups Of Rating 3kva With 100ah Battery Detailed , , Epson Magenta 70ml Ik Bottle T03y3-001 Detailed , Supply Of Lead Acid Battery With Rateed Capacity At C20 Detailed , Epson Black 127ml Ink Bottle , Epson Cyan 70ml Ink Bottle , Epson Yellow 70ml Ink Bottle -Quantity -2186 - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes

Description: specification document , item 6 of the attached specification document , item 7 of the attached specification document , item 8 of the attached specification document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 57.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 14-03-2024

Opening Date: 14-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Hojai, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Railways Indian Railways