NFR Invites Tender for Supply of Items: Mcb 10amps Single Pole Detailed in Hojai, Assam - GEM/2024/B/4730539
The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply of Items: Mcb 10amps Single Pole Detailed in Hojai, Assam and other online tender notices published by the Northeast Frontier Railway
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Supply of Items: Mcb 10amps Single Pole Detailed in Hojai, Assam and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Northeast Frontier Railway
About NFR
The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.
About Tender
Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for Supply of Items: Mcb 10amps Single Pole Detailed in Hojai, Assam.
Tender Details
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4730539
Tendering Authority: Northeast Frontier Railway
Brief: Supply Of Items: Mcb 10amps Single Pole Detailed , 4sqmm 2 Core Copper Flexible Cable Detailed , Online Ups Of Rating 3kva With 100ah Battery Detailed , , Epson Magenta 70ml Ik Bottle T03y3-001 Detailed , Supply Of Lead Acid Battery With Rateed Capacity At C20 Detailed , Epson Black 127ml Ink Bottle , Epson Cyan 70ml Ink Bottle , Epson Yellow 70ml Ink Bottle -Quantity -2186 - Msme Exemption | Yes - Startup Exemption | Yes
Description: specification document , item 6 of the attached specification document , item 7 of the attached specification document , item 8 of the attached specification document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
EMD: INR 57.00 Thousand
/
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 14-03-2024
Opening Date: 14-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Hojai, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Address: Ministry of Railways Indian Railways