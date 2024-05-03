NHIDC, Assam Invites Tender for Special Repair and Rectification of Black Spot As-02- 009 - 2024_NHIDC_799796_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Special Repair and Rectification of Black Spot As-02- 009 and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Special Repair and Rectification of Black Spot As-02- 009.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_799796_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Special Repair And Rectification Of Black Spot As-02- 009 And As-02-011 (Between Ch. 17.200 To Km 17.800, Kabaitary, Km 18.300 To Km 19.100, Near Nara Narayan Setu) By Construction Of Rcc Box Culvert , Rcc Covered Drain In Fy 2023-24-2nd Call

Description: ro/bng/s-r/black spot/2023-24/1 781001 : assam open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.53 CR.

EMD: INR 5.06 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date:13-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 08-05-2024

Opening Date: 09-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): General Manager (P)

Contact Address: General Manager (P) National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. Regional Office, 2nd Floor, Agnishanti Business Park, Opp. AGP Office GNB Road, Ambari, Guwahati- 781001

AttachmentPDF141593244.pdfPreview

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.