NHIDC, Assam Invites Tender for Special Repair and Rectification of Black Spot As-02- 009 - 2024_NHIDC_799796_1

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Special Repair and Rectification of Black Spot As-02- 009.
Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_799796_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Special Repair And Rectification Of Black Spot As-02- 009 And As-02-011 (Between Ch. 17.200 To Km 17.800, Kabaitary, Km 18.300 To Km 19.100, Near Nara Narayan Setu) By Construction Of Rcc Box Culvert , Rcc Covered Drain In Fy 2023-24-2nd Call
Description: ro/bng/s-r/black spot/2023-24/1 781001 : assam open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Documents
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 2.53 CR.
EMD: INR 5.06 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 09-03-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date:13-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 08-05-2024
Opening Date: 09-05-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): General Manager (P)
Contact Address: General Manager (P) National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. Regional Office, 2nd Floor, Agnishanti Business Park, Opp. AGP Office GNB Road, Ambari, Guwahati- 781001
