NHIDC Invites Tender for Annual Repair and Maintenance Work from Brahmakund T Junction Km 745.600 To Km 770.600 - 2024_NHIDC_836115_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Annual Repair and Maintenance Work from Brahmakund T Junction Km 745.600 To Km 770.600 and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Annual Repair and Maintenance Work from Brahmakund T Junction Km 745.600 To Km 770.600 and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests an Annual Repair and Maintenance Work from Brahmakund T Junction Km 745.600 To Km 770.600.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_836115_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: annual repair and maintenance work from brahmakund t junction km 745.600 to km 770.600 section of nh 13 and nh 15 total length 25.000 km in state of arunachal pradesh

Description: annual repair and maintenance work from brahmakund t-junction km 745.600 to km 770.600 section of nh 13 and nh 15 792102 : brahmkund open tender national highways and infrastructure development corporation||corporate office-new delhi - nhidcl

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.47 CR.

EMD: INR 2.94 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 22-11-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 13-12-2024

Last Date for Submission: 13-12-2024

Opening Date: 14-12-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): ED (P)

Contact Address: National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Regional Office RO Itanagar GD Apartments Senki Park Divison IV Near Govt Middle School Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh 791111