NHIDC Invites Tender for Balance Work Construction of High-Altitude Hill Road from Doginala to Gau - 2024_NHIDC_829966_1

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Balance Work Construction of High-Altitude Hill Road from Doginala to Gau.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_829966_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: balance work construction of high-altitude hill road from doginala to gau from km 0.000 to km 15.918 in upper subansiri district of the state of arunachal pradesh on epc mode

Description: nhidcl/icbr/ar.pr./bal. work/d-g/242940 792103 : arunachal pradesh open tender national highways and infrastructure development corporation||corporate office-new delhi - nhidcl

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 133.84 CR.

EMD: INR 1.34 CR.

Document Fee: INR 23.60 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 26-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-11-2024

Opening Date: 27-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Surendra Yadav GM Arunachal Pradesh Division

Contact Address: NHIDCL, HQ