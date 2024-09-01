NHIDC invites tender for balance work for construction of 2-lane with hard shoulders of demwe-brahmakund - 2024_NHIDC_823500_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for balance work for construction of 2-lane with hard shoulders of demwe-brahmakund and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a balance work for construction of 2-lane with hard shoulders of demwe-brahmakund.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_823500_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: balance work for construction of 2-lane with hard shoulders of demwe-brahmakund section of nh-13 from ch. 0.000 km to 18.464 km in the state of arunachal pradesh on epc mode under nh(o)-ne

Description: nhidcl/ar.pr./nh-13/bal. work/d-b/2024/ 792103 : namsaiopen tender national highways and infrastructure development corporation||corporate office-new delhi - nhidcl

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 209.22 CR.

EMD: INR 2.09 CR.

Document Fee: INR 23.60 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 30-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-10-2024

Opening Date: 15-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Surendra Yadav

Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ