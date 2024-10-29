NHIDC Invites Tender for Construction for Mitigation Measures Of 01 No of Landslide Zone - 2024_NHIDC_832711_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction for Mitigation Measures Of 01 No of Landslide Zone and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Construction for Mitigation Measures Of 01 No of Landslide Zone.
Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_832711_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: construction for mitigation measures of 01 no of landslide zone at km 60200 and 02 nos sinking zones at km 60300 and km 69350 on nh10 on epc mode in the state of sikkim
Description: construction for mitigation measures of 01 no of landslide zone at km 60200 and 02 nos sinking zones at km 60300 and km 69350 on nh10 on epc mode in the state of sikkim 737135 : nh10 bardang and kapoor more open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 19.03 CR.
EMD: INR 19.03 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 26-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 09-12-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 19-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 09-12-2024
Opening Date: 10-12-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Ashok Kumar Saha
Contact Address: NHIDCL RO-Gangtok