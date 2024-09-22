NHIDC invites tender for construction of balance work of 4-laning of section from Rangagara - NHIDCL/Assam/Rang-Kal/R&C/2024-25/

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender forconstruction of balance work of 4-laning of section from Rangagara and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a construction of balance work of 4-laning of section from Rangagara.

Tender Details

Reference No: NHIDCL/Assam/Rang-Kal/R&C/2024-25/

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: construction of balance work of the 4-laning of the section from rangagara to kaliabortiniali of nh-37 (old) from km 297+000 to km 315+315 (18.315 km), under sardp-ne, at the risk and cost of epc contractor on epc mode-2nd call for details click here

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 36.41 CR.

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 05-10-2024

Opening Date: 05-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India