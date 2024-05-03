NHIDC Invites Tender for Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4-Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demow of Nh-37 Pkg-Iii Road Works - 2024_NHIDC_801213_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4-Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demow of Nh-37 Pkg-Iii Road Works and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4- Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demow.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_801213_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Construction Of Balance Work Of The 4-Laning Of The Section From Jhanji To Demowof Nh-37 Pkg-Iii Road Works From Km 514.800 To Km 534.800 (20.000 Km),Under Sardp- Ne , Under Epc Mode.

Description: nhidcl/assam /nh-37/j-d-iii/2024/ 785662 : aasam open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 52.48 CR.

EMD: INR 52.48 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 16-04-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 01-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 08-05-2024

Opening Date: 09-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Saurav Deo

Contact Address: NHIDCL HQ New Delhi

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.