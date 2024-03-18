NHIDC Invites Tender for Construction of Boundary Wall for Science Museum and Septic Tank in Sikkim - 2024_NHIDC_800695_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Boundary Wall for Science Museum and Septic Tank in Sikkim and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a proposal for Construction of Boundary Wall for Science Museum and Septic Tank in Sikkim .

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_800695_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Construction Of Boundary Wall For Science Museum And Septic Tank With Soak Pit And Gratings Laying Over Drain Falling In The Alignment Of Nh 717 (From Design Km 0 To Km 2) Under The Jurisdiction Of Pmu Ranipool Nhidcl On Item Rate Contract

Description: nhidcl/pmu-ranipool/ nh-717/science museum/2024 737102 : sikkim open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 88.37 Lacs

EMD: INR 88.37 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 15-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 28-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 20-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 28-03-2024

Opening Date: 29-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Rajeev Kumar

Contact Address: NHIDCL RO-Gangtok