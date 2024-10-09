NHIDC invites tender for construction of buildings/ military assets in defence campus at Shillong - 2024_NHIDC_829567_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for construction of buildings/ military assets in defence campus at Shillong and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a construction of buildings/ military assets in defence campus at Shillong.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_829567_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: construction of buildings/ military assets in defence campus at shillong in lieu of dismantled military assets due to up-gradation/ widening of nh-40 section between shillong-dawki road project under nhidcl in the state of meghalaya for execution

Description: nhidcl/ro-shg/s-d/mil assets/nh-40/2024/1 793001 : shillong open tender national highways and infrastructure development corporation||corporate office-new delhi - nhidcl

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 38.39 CR.

EMD: INR 38.39 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.18 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 07-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 07-11-2024

Opening Date: 08-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Director (P)

Contact Address: NHIDCL, 1st and 4th Floor, Parkside Building, Near BSNL, Barik, Shillong, East Khasi Hills Districts, Meghalaya, 793001