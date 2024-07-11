NHIDC Invites Tender for Maintenance And Repair Of Balance Length 6.450 Km From Ch 78 200 To Ch 84 650 Of Nh 44a Vaghmun To Simlung Section - 2024_NHIDC_815760_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Maintenance And Repair Of Balance Length 6.450 Km From Ch 78 200 To Ch 84 650 Of Nh 44a Vaghmun To Simlung Section and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Maintenance And Repair Of Balance Length 6.450 Km From Ch 78 200 To Ch 84 650 Of Nh 44a Vaghmun To Simlung Section.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_815760_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Maintenance And Repair Of Balance Length 6.450 Km From Ch 78 200 To Ch 84 650 Of Nh 44a Vaghmun To Simlung Section At Risk And Cost Of The Epc Contractor On Item Rate Basis Work Order Basis In F.Y 2024-25.

Description: nhidcl/roagt/w/t/ms p iv/ 312part1 799001 : tripuraopen tender national highways and infrastructure development corporation||corporate office-new delhi - nhidcl

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.52 CR.

EMD: INR 7.04 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 17-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-07-2024

Opening Date: 31-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Director (P)

Contact Address: NHIDCL Office Regional Office, 3rd floor, UD Bhawan, Near Ravindra Bhawan, Sakuntala, Agartala, Tripura