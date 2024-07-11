NHIDC Invites Tender for Maintenance And Repair Of Balance Length 6.450 Km From Ch 78 200 To Ch 84 650 Of Nh 44a Vaghmun To Simlung Section - 2024_NHIDC_815760_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Maintenance And Repair Of Balance Length 6.450 Km From Ch 78 200 To Ch 84 650 Of Nh 44a Vaghmun To Simlung Section and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a Maintenance And Repair Of Balance Length 6.450 Km From Ch 78 200 To Ch 84 650 Of Nh 44a Vaghmun To Simlung Section.
Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_815760_1
Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Maintenance And Repair Of Balance Length 6.450 Km From Ch 78 200 To Ch 84 650 Of Nh 44a Vaghmun To Simlung Section At Risk And Cost Of The Epc Contractor On Item Rate Basis Work Order Basis In F.Y 2024-25.
Description: nhidcl/roagt/w/t/ms p iv/ 312part1 799001 : tripuraopen tender national highways and infrastructure development corporation||corporate office-new delhi - nhidcl
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 3.52 CR.
EMD: INR 7.04 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 09-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 17-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-07-2024
Opening Date: 31-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Director (P)
Contact Address: NHIDCL Office Regional Office, 3rd floor, UD Bhawan, Near Ravindra Bhawan, Sakuntala, Agartala, Tripura