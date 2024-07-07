NHIDC Invites Tender for One Time Improvement Of Existing Khowai Bypass National Highway Road Nh 108b - 2024_NHIDC_814666_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for One Time Improvement Of Existing Khowai Bypass National Highway Road Nh 108b and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a One Time Improvement Of Existing Khowai Bypass National Highway Road Nh 108b.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHIDC_814666_1

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: One Time Improvement Of Existing Khowai Bypass National Highway Road Nh 108b From Km 41 700 To Km 46 700 Total Road Length 5 00 Km In The State Of Tripura In The Fy 2024 25 On Item Rate Basis Work Order Basis.

Description: nhidcl/ro-agt/t/rr/2024-25/736 799001 : tripuraopen tender national highways and infrastructure development corporation||corporate office-new delhi - nhidcl

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.82 CR.

EMD: INR 5.65 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 24-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 12-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 24-07-2024

Opening Date: 25-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Khowai, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Director (P)

Contact Address: Regional Office, 3rd floor, UD Bhawan, Near Ravindra Bhawan, Sakuntala, Agartala, Tripura