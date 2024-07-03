NHIDC Invites Tender for One Time Improvement Of Existing National Highway Road (Nh-208) From Singhicherra Colony - NHIDCL/RO-Agt/T/R&R/2023-24/724

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for One Time Improvement Of Existing National Highway Road (Nh-208) From Singhicherra Colony and other online tender notices published by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

About NHIDC

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is a fully owned company of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The company promotes, surveys, establishes, designs, builds, operates, maintains, and upgrades National Highways and Strategic Roads including interconnecting roads in parts of the country which share international boundaries with neighboring countries. The regional connectivity so enhanced would promote cross border trade and commerce and help safeguard India's international borders.

About Tender

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation requests a One Time Improvement Of Existing National Highway Road (Nh-208) From Singhicherra Colony.

Tender Details

Reference No: NHIDCL/RO-Agt/T/R&R/2023-24/724

Tendering Authority: National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Request For Proposal For One Time Improvement Of Existing National Highway Road (Nh-208) From Singhicherra Colony To Nripendra Chakraborty Chowmuhani (Km 103.100 To Km 108.800) Road Section.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.91 CR.

EMD: INR 7.82 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 09-07-2024

Opening Date: 10-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India